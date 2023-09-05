BFI announces squad for Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced an 11-member Indian squad comprising six men and five women boxers for the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The Indian women’s squad is led by 2019 World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani (50kg) along with Youth World Champions Jyoti (54kg) and Shashi Chopra (60kg). Apart from them, Vinakshi (57kg) and Jigyasa Rajput (75kg) are the other pugilists who will be looking to make a mark in this prestigious competition.
The men’s squad will be spearheaded by 2019 World Championship bronze medalist Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), along with 2021 World Championship bronze medalist Akash Kumar (57kg).
Tokyo Olympian and veteran boxer Satish Kumar (92+ kg) will be in action as National Champion Naveen Kumar will represent the country in the 92kg category.
Young pugilists Barun Singh (51kg) and Nikhil Dubey (71kg) will also get an opportunity to showcase their talent.
The tournament will be held from September 6–9.
Squad:
Elite Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg), Akash Kumar (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Satish Kumar (92+kg)
Elite Women: Manju Rani (50kg), Jyoti (54kg), Vinakshi (57kg), Shashi Chopra (60kg), Jigyasa Rajput (75kg)
