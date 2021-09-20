National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet and Hussamuddin enter finals

Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet and Mohammad Hussamuddin continued their brilliant run as they progressed into the finals of the 5th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) on Monday.

The World Championship bronze medallist Thapa recorded a dominating victory against Uttar Pradesh’s Abhishek Yadav by a unanimous margin in the 63.5kg. The experienced Assam pugilist Thapa will square off with Services Sports Control Board's (SSCB) Dalveer Singh Tomar in the finals on Tuesday.

The current Asian champion Sanjeet, representing SSCB, proved too strong for his opponent Harsh Kaushik of Delhi as he registered a convincing 5-0 win in the 92kg semifinals. Sanjeet will take on Haryana’s Naveen Kumar, who defeated Raghav Chaudhary from Punjab in the finals.

Another SSCB boxer Hussamuddin, however, faced a tough challenge from the in-form youth world champion Sachin of Haryana. The defending champion Hussamuddin had to work hard before completing a 4-1 win in an intense 57kg semifinal bout. He will fight against Delhi’s Rohit Mor in the gold medal match.

National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa storms into semis, Nishant upsets Naveen

Deepak (51kg), Akash (54kg), Etash Khan Muhammed (60kg), Dalveer (63.5kg), Akash (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya (86kg) and Narender (+92kg) were the other SSCB boxers to advance into the finals.

Chandigarh’s Kuldeep Kumar (48kg) and Sagar (+92kg) also made their way into the finals with equally dominant victories. While Kuldeep Kumar outperformed Uttar Pradesh’s Ravi Kumar with a unanimous margin, Sagar too comfortably defeated Maharashtra’s Reynold Joseph by RSC verdict.

For Karnataka, Nishant Dev also booked a final berth in the 71kg category. Nishant got the better of Haryana’s Yashpal with an easy 5-0 win.

Gold medal winners from the championships will earn themselves a chance to represent the country at the 2021 AIBA Elite Men’s World Boxing Championships, which is scheduled in Serbia from October 24 to November 6.

Other results (semifinals): Kuldeep Kumar (Chd) bt Ravi (Kumar (UP) 5-0, Govind Sahani (RSPB) bt Barun Singh (SSCB) 5-0; 51kg: Deepak Kumar (SSCB) bt Ajay Pendor (Mah) 5-0, Ankit (Har) bt Ruchir Srivas (MP) 5-0; 54kg: Rajpinder Singh (Pun) bt Sanjay Kumar (Utk) 5-0; 57kg: Rohit Mor (Del) bt Ashish Kumar (HP) 5-0; 60kg: Varinder Singh (RSPB) bt Harivansh Tawari (Mah) 3-0, EtashKhan Muhammed (SSCB) bt Vijay Kumar (Pun) 5-0; 63.5kg: Dalveer Singh Tomar (SSCB) bt Abinash Jamwal (HP) 4-1, Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Abhishek Yadav (UP) 5-0; 67kg: Akash (SSCB) bt Dinesh (RSPB) 5-0, Aditya Pratap Yadav (UP) bt Amit Sheoran (Raj) 4-1; 71kg: Nishant Dev (Kar) bt Yashpal (Har) 5-0, Amit Kumar (DDNH) bt Hemant Yadav (Del) 5-0; 75kg: Sumit (SSCB) bt Nikhil Dubey (Mah) 5-0, Rohit Tokas (RSPB) bt Buntee Singh (Del) 5-0; 80kg: Vinit (Har) bt Rahul Rathi (Del) 5-0, Sachin Kumar (SSCB) bt Harpreet (Chd) 5-0; 86kg: Prayag Chauhan (RSPB) bt Gowtham Palani (TN) 5-0; 92kg: Naveen Kumar (Har) bt Raghav Chaudhary (Pun) 5-0, Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Harsh Kaushik (Del) 5-0; 92+kg: Sagar (Chd) bt Reynold Joseph (Mah) RSC-R1, Narender (SSCB) bt Sagar Chhikara (RSPB) 5-0.