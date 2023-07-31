Tommy Fury to face KSI in October

Tommy Fury is set to face YouTuber KSI in a bout at AO Arena in Manchester on October 14, both camps said on Sunday.

The British Boxing Board of Control will not sanction the match as a professional boxing fight, according to the BBC.

Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is undefeated in nine professional fights, with four of those victories won by knockouts.

Also Read: Crawford stops Spence to claim undisputed welterweight world title

“All that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep. I’ll do that inside four rounds,” said Fury, a previous entrant on reality television show Love Island.

In a match in Saudi Arabia in February, Fury dealt Jake Paul the first loss of his budding boxing career by securing a split decision victory.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, has fought in several exhibition matches, including two encounters with Jake Paul’s brother Logan.