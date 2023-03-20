Boxing

Women’s World C’Ships: Sakshi advances to quarters after unanimous decision win

Indian boxer Sakshi (52kg) notched a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Championship here on Monday.

PTI
20 March, 2023 17:02 IST
Sakshi utilised her height and long reach to her advantage against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan.

Sakshi utilised her height and long reach to her advantage against Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan.

Sakshi, the 2021 Asian Championship bronze medallist, utilised her height and long reach to her advantage. She would punch Urakbayeva and step back quickly, not letting her opponent counter-attack.

The Indian danced around the ring, playing with aggression and released a number of punches to emerge victorious.

“I played much better than I expected. She is a good boxer so I thought it would be a 19-20 fight but the strategy worked for me and I was able to dominate,” Sakshi said after the bout.

Later in the day, Preeti (54kg) will face Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in a round of 16 bout, while Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will open her campaign against Vanessa Ortiz of Mexico in the 75kg pre-quarterfinals.

