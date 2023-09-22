Asian Games chess preview, schedule, squads: Squaring off with the best

Chess makes a return to Asian Games — after the 2010 edition in Guangzhou — and once again the host appears to be the best contenders to sweep the majority of the 12 medals at stake.

Though China starts as the overwhelming favourites in all four categories, the young brigade from India will be watched with interest in the men’s section.

It must be remembered that teams like the reigning men’s Chess Olympiad winner Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Philippines, the surprise men’s team silver-medallist in 2010 and Vietnam are all capable of being on the podium.

For the record, competitions will be held in two time-controls — in rapid and standard — for men and women, accounting for four sets of medals. Rapid time-control will be followed for the individual event and standard for team championship.

In rapid time-control, Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi will present India’s challenge while the old-trusted duo of K. Humpy and D. Harika will be seen in the women’s section.

Humpy won the rapid gold in 2006 before Harika claimed the bronze in 2010. Since their current form does not promise much, the experience of the duo holds the key.

Vidit and Arjun, ranked 29th and 40th, are known for their skills in the shorter time-control, Praggnanandhaa (26th) and Nihal Sarin (39th) are rated ahead in live ratings.

India will be expected to add a third team medal from as many appearances. Having claimed the mixed team gold in 2006 and the men’s bronze in 2006, India looks at the formidable combination of Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Arjun and P. Harikrishna for one more.

Interestingly, Harikrishna and Humpy, the survivors from the 2006 and 2010 editions, will be eyeing a third medal in these games.

Historically, strange things have happened in team championships. The Uzbekistan men, seeded 14, claimed the 2022 Chess Olympiad gold medal despite having just one player in the top-50. India, too, returned with team medals and added a couple from the individual sections. The women’s team of Humpy, Harika, R. Vaishali, Vantika and B. Savitha Shri will have to strike on the lower boards to live up to the expectations. Since most teams have at least two strong players, Humpy and Harika are capable of holding off any challenge while Vaishali and Vantika can provide the winning margin on Boards 3 and 4.

In 2010, from a field of 25 nations, China, Uzbekistan and Vietnam finished on the podium. In the women’s section, too, China and Uzbekistan took the top two spots with the bronze going Vietnam’s way.

But in the upcoming Games, China will be the team to beat as the host is keen to sweep all four golds at stake. World champion Ding Liren, Wei Yi, Bu Xiangzhi and Xu Xiangyu comprise the men’s squad. World No. 1, four-time World title-winner and defending champion Hou Yifanm Zhu Jiner, Zhai Mo and Tan Zhongyi form the women’s team.

On the brighter side, since 2010, India’s fortunes have seen a major upswing, and an improved showing in Hangzhou is to be expected.

Asian Games 2022 Chess Schedule September 24 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 1 14:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 2 September 25 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 3 14:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 4 September 26 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 5 14:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 6 16:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 7 September 27 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 8 14:30 - Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 9 (Gold Medal Matches) September 29 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 1 September 30 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 2 October 1 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 3 October 2 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 4 October 3 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 5 October 4 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 6 October 5 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 7 October 6 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 8 October 7 12:30 - Men’s and Women’s Team Round 9 (Gold Medal Matches) All timings in IST

Chess Squad Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa. Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri.

