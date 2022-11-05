Global Championship Finals: Nihal Sarin, Anish Giri locked at 2-2

Nihal Sarin and Anish Giri were locked 2-2 in their eight-game semifinal clash of the $500,000 Chess.com Global Championship Finals on Friday.

After Anish won the first rapid game with white pieces, Nihal bounced right back to return the favour and made it 1-1. The next two games ended with honours even.

Following the second set of four games, the first player to reach 4.5 points will advance to the final. In case of a 4-4 deadlock, an Armageddon game will decide the winner.

In the other semifinal, Hikaru Nakamura and Wesley So drew all four rapid games.