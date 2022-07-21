Chess olympiad

India fields third women’s team in Chess Olympiad

India added a third women's team on Thursday to make it an even number of entries in the Chess Olympiad beginning at Mahabalipuram on July 28.

The members of India C team are, Eesha Karavade, M Varshini Sahiti, Pratyusha Bodda, P V Nandhidhaa and Varsha Vasnawala. Grandmaster Shyam Sundar could be the coach.

Meanwhile, the seeding in the open section saw a change when India replaced Azerbaijan as the second seed behind favourite USA.

The change in seeding was forced following the withdrawal of Azerbaijani strongman Teimour Radjabov.

As a result of the average rating of Azerbaijan placing it sixth on the seeding list, Norway, Spain and Poland now occupy third to fifth places.

