National U-14 chess: Tejaswini takes title in style

Tamil Nadu's G. Tejaswini won the National under-14 girls online rapid chess title on Monday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Winning 10 successive rounds, Tamil Nadu's G. Tejaswini ensured the National girls (under-14) online rapid chess title with round to spare on Monday.

READ| Tejaswini keeps winning, takes lead in National girls rapid chess event

In the 11th and final round, seventh seed Tejaswini drew with Stuti Aishwary to tally 10.5 points. Stuti took the second spot after topping a four-way tie, involving Saparya Ghosh, Shubhi Gupta and Elakshi Srivastava, at nine points.