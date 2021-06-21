National U-14 chess: Tejaswini takes title in style

Winning 10 successive rounds, Tamil Nadu’s G. Tejaswini ensured the National girls (under-14) online rapid chess title with round to spare on Monday.

In the 11th and final round, seventh seed Tejaswini drew with Stuti Aishwary to tally 10.5 points.

Stuti took the second spot after topping a four-way tie, involving Saparya Ghosh, Shubhi Gupta and Elakshi Srivastava, at nine points.