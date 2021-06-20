Chess

Tejaswini keeps winning, takes lead in National girls rapid chess event

Aahana Pachchigar and M. S. Harshavardhini (6.5 points each) shared the second spot after comprehensive victories

20 June, 2021 20:10 IST
Chessboard

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Four rounds remain in the National girls U-14 online rapid chess event.   -  Getty Images

G. Tejaswini defeated Riddhi Patel to maintain her all-win record and stayed in the lead after seven rounds of National girls (under-14) online rapid chess tournament on Sunday.

Aahana Pachchigar and M. S. Harshavardhini (6.5 points each) shared the second spot after comprehensive victories over top seed Shivika Rohilla and third seed Mrittika Mallick (5.5 each), respectively.

Four rounds remain in the event that has attracted over 300 players.

