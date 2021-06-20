Tejaswini keeps winning, takes lead in National girls rapid chess event

G. Tejaswini defeated Riddhi Patel to maintain her all-win record and stayed in the lead after seven rounds of National girls (under-14) online rapid chess tournament on Sunday.



Aahana Pachchigar and M. S. Harshavardhini (6.5 points each) shared the second spot after comprehensive victories over top seed Shivika Rohilla and third seed Mrittika Mallick (5.5 each), respectively.



Four rounds remain in the event that has attracted over 300 players.