Chess World Cup: Vidit to meet Adhiban; Gukesh, Padmini crash out

Vidit Gujrathi scored a 1.5-0.5 victory over Brazil’s Alexandr Fier in the rapid tiebreak games to set up the much-awaited third round clash against B. Adhiban in the Chess World Cup on Saturday.

D. Gukesh, who kept 17th seeded Russian Daniil Dubov at 1-1 after two classical games, cracked in the rapid tiebreak games. He lost the first game and drew the second.

In the women’s section, Padmini Rout lost both rapid games to Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran and was eliminated.