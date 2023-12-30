MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Blitz Championship 2023: Dubov, Nepomniachtchi punished for pre-arranged match

GMs Daniil Dubov and Ian Nepomniachtchi were penalized half a point each after match arbiter Ivan Syrovy found their 12-move draw on December 29, involving just knight moves, to be pre-arranged one.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 15:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Daniil Dubov and Ian Nepomniachtchi in action.
Daniil Dubov and Ian Nepomniachtchi in action. | Photo Credit: Maria Emelianova
infoIcon

Daniil Dubov and Ian Nepomniachtchi in action. | Photo Credit: Maria Emelianova

Russian GMs Daniil Dubov and Ian Nepomniachtchi were penalised half a point each after match arbiter Ivan Syrovy found their 13-move draw in the FIDE World Blitz Championship on December 29, involving just knight moves, to be pre-arranged one.

In a document released by global chess body, Syrovy noted that the actions of Dubov and Nepomniachtchi were in violation of the 11.1 subsection of the FIDE Laws of Chess, according to which players are not supposed to take actions which will bring the game to disrepute.

In the same document, Syrovy mentions that after the pre-mentioned match, he had a word about the moves of the game to both players and added that they both had no issues with it.

The point deduction meant both players dropped from top of the table in competition. Nepomniachtchi and Dubov objected to the decision, prompting a referral to the Appeals Committee, which was duly rejected.

Nepomniachtchi later expresses his dissent through social media handle X, posting a video titled ‘Dance of the Knights’.

Related Topics

FIDE World Blitz Championship /

Ian Nepomniachtchi /

Daniil Dubov

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Blitz Championship 2023: Dubov, Nepomniachtchi punished for pre-arranged match
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: AUS-W 112/1 (22); Perry, Litchfield put AUS in command
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2023- Year in Sports: Top sporting moments, revisited
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ruud makes fast start to season but Norway crashes at United Cup
    AFP
  5. Thiem advances in Brisbane after snake holds up qualifying match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. World Blitz Championship 2023: Dubov, Nepomniachtchi punished for pre-arranged match
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Blitz Chess Championship 2023, Day One: Nihal, Arjun among seven leaders; Harika tied second
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Nihal Sarin questions FIDE anti-doping test, adding fuel to controversy at World Rapid and Blitz Championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Rapid Chess Championship 2023: Humpy finishes runner-up; Vidit, Praggnanandhaa, and 10 others tie for fourth spot
    Rakesh Rao
  5. AICF votes for external audit of accounts from 2021
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Blitz Championship 2023: Dubov, Nepomniachtchi punished for pre-arranged match
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: AUS-W 112/1 (22); Perry, Litchfield put AUS in command
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2023- Year in Sports: Top sporting moments, revisited
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ruud makes fast start to season but Norway crashes at United Cup
    AFP
  5. Thiem advances in Brisbane after snake holds up qualifying match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment