Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour: Carlsen leads in must-win set

Desperate for a victory, Magnus Carlsen posted a dramatic triumph over Hikaru Nakamura in the opening game of the sixth set to keep his hopes alive; forcing the decider in the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Wednesday.

After Nakamura bounced back from the brink of defeat in Set Five to humble Carlsen 4-3 and lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven-set final on Tuesday, the World champion gained an early lead following a fine victory.

Playing white, Carlsen sacrificed two queenside pawns and created more chances for his pieces to occupy attacking positions. Thereafter, he exposed Nakamura's castled king by sacrificing his knight for a pawn.

He summoned his queen, bishop pair and a rook into action and chased the black king. With time almost running out on Nakamura's clock, he missed a line that could have worried Carlsen. Soon, Carlsen forced Nakamura's king into a checkmating net on the 41st move.

The results:

Final; Set Six, Game One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Set Five: Nakamura bt Carlsen 4-3.

After five sets: Nakamura leads Carlsen 3-2.