Chess Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour: Carlsen leads in must-win set

Desperate for a victory, Magnus Carlsen posted a dramatic triumph over Hikaru Nakamura in the opening game of the sixth set to keep his hopes alive.

Rakesh Rao
New Delhi
19 August, 2020 21:35 IST

Desperate for a victory, Magnus Carlsen posted a dramatic triumph over Hikaru Nakamura in the opening game of the sixth set to keep his hopes alive; forcing the decider in the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Wednesday.After Nakamura bounced back from the brink of defeat in Set Five to humble Carlsen 4-3 and lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven-set final on Tuesday, the World champion gained an early lead following a fine victory.Playing white, Carlsen sacrificed two queenside pawns and created more chances for his pieces to occupy attacking positions. Thereafter, he exposed Nakamura's castled king by sacrificing his knight for a pawn.READ| India to take on China in online chess battle He summoned his queen, bishop pair and a rook into action and chased the black king. With time almost running out on Nakamura's clock, he missed a line that could have worried Carlsen. Soon, Carlsen forced Nakamura's king into a checkmating net on the 41st move.The results:Final; Set Six, Game One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Set Five: Nakamura bt Carlsen 4-3.After five sets: Nakamura leads Carlsen 3-2.