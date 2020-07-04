Chessable Masters FINAL LIVE: Magnus Carlsen vs Anish Giri

Good evening! Hello and welcome to the highlights of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.



THE FINAL:

Magnus Carlsen vs Anish Giri.

Follow all the live action from the final:

HIGHLIGHTS FROM YESTERDAY'S ACTION:

World Magnus Carlsen moved within a draw of taking the first set off Anish Giri after leading 2-1 in best-of-four rapid games in the final of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.



A dull draw in the third game left Carlsen needing a draw with white pieces in the final rapid game. Giri faces a must-win situation to stay in the first set. The player to win two sets claims the first prize of $45,000. The second set is due for Saturday.



After letting Giri off the hook in the first game, Carlsen squeezed out a fine win in the rook-and-pawn ending in the second. Carlsen benefited from one casual rook move from Giri in a position that

seemed headed for a draw.



Thereafter, Carlsen did not allow Giri a chance to recover and forced resignation in 62 moves.



Earlier, playing black, Carlsen gained a sizable advantage when Giri made a premature knight on the kingside, allowing the world champion to launch an offensive from the central files.



However, Carlsen could not sustain the pressure. Giri found a way out of the trouble and drew in 54 moves.

RESULTS: Set One: Rapid (Game One): Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); (Game Two): Carlsen bt Giri; (Game Three): Giri drew with Carlsen.

THE FINALISTS: