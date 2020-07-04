Chess Chessable Masters FINAL LIVE: Magnus Carlsen vs Anish Giri Catch all the highlights, updates and more from our coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 July, 2020 18:32 IST Magnus Carlsen leads Anish Giri 3.5-2.5 in the final of the Chessable Masters (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 July, 2020 18:32 IST Good evening! Hello and welcome to the highlights of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.THE FINAL:Magnus Carlsen vs Anish Giri.Follow all the live action from the final: HIGHLIGHTS FROM YESTERDAY'S ACTION:World Magnus Carlsen moved within a draw of taking the first set off Anish Giri after leading 2-1 in best-of-four rapid games in the final of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.A dull draw in the third game left Carlsen needing a draw with white pieces in the final rapid game. Giri faces a must-win situation to stay in the first set. The player to win two sets claims the first prize of $45,000. The second set is due for Saturday.After letting Giri off the hook in the first game, Carlsen squeezed out a fine win in the rook-and-pawn ending in the second. Carlsen benefited from one casual rook move from Giri in a position thatseemed headed for a draw.Thereafter, Carlsen did not allow Giri a chance to recover and forced resignation in 62 moves.Earlier, playing black, Carlsen gained a sizable advantage when Giri made a premature knight on the kingside, allowing the world champion to launch an offensive from the central files.However, Carlsen could not sustain the pressure. Giri found a way out of the trouble and drew in 54 moves.RESULTS: Set One: Rapid (Game One): Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); (Game Two): Carlsen bt Giri; (Game Three): Giri drew with Carlsen.THE FINALISTS:NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld rankingGROUP A Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632GROUP B Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410