Praggnanandhaa stuns World No. 1 Carlsen in Airthings Masters

Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa stunned World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.

Sixteen-year-old Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen’s run of three straight wins.

The Indian GM is joint-12th after eight rounds with eight points. His spectacular win over Carlsen comes after a lukewarm run in the earlier rounds, with a victory over Lev Aronian, two draws and four defeats. He drew against Anish Giri and Quang Liem Le and lost to Eric Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan-Kryzstof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost the world championship match a few months ago to Norwegian World No. 1 Carlsen, tops the standings with 19 points followed by Ding Liren and Hansen (both on 15 points).

In the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament, a player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. Seven more rounds remain in the preliminary phase.