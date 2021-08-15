Chess Chess RTU Open Chess: Narayanan finishes runner-up S. L. Narayanan (7 points) finished runner-up after a draw with Israel’s Ilia Smirin in the ninth and final round of the RTU Open chess tournament in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 15 August, 2021 21:24 IST File picture of S.L. Narayanan. - Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao New Delhi 15 August, 2021 21:24 IST S. L. Narayanan (7 points) finished runner-up after a draw with Israel’s Ilia Smirin in the ninth and final round of the RTU Open chess tournament in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday.Germany’s Alexander Donchenko won the title with 7.5 points from nine rounds.The results (involving Indians)Ninth round: Ilia Smirin (Isr, 6.5) drew with S. L. Narayanan (7); M. Karthikeyan (7) bt Nikita Meshkovs (Lat, 6); Tomas Laurusas (Ltu, 7) bt Arjun Erigaisi (6); Gergley Kantor (Hun, 7) bt D. Gukesh (6); Nihal Sarin (6) drew with Arjun Kalyan (6.5); S. P. Sethuraman (6.5) bt Raja Harshit (5.5); Luka Budisavljevic (Srb, 6) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (6); Kirill Chukavin (Est, 5.5) lost to R. Praggnanandhaa (6.5).Eighth round: Narayanan drew with Igor Kovalenko (Lat); Arjun Erigaisi drew with Gergely Kantor (Hun); Arjun Kalyan drew with Ivic Velimir (Srb); Luka Budisavljevic (Srb) drew with Nihal Sarin; Aravindh Chithambaram drew with Cem Kan Gokerkan (Tur); Victor Dmitrenko (Ukr)lost to M. Karthikeyan; D. Gukesh bt Martin Stukan (Rus).Final standings (including leading Indians)1. Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 7.5), 2. S. L. Narayanan (7), 5. Murali Karthikeyan (7), 8.Arjun Kalyan (6.5), 11. Pranav Anand (6.5), 13. Praggnanandhaa (6.5). 16-18. S. P. Sethuraman, Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin (6 each). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :