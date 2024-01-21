MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh shares lead after win; Vidit stuns Firouzja

D. Gukesh nailed Dutch Max Warmerdam after Vidit Gujrathi ended his sequence of six draws by delivering a seventh-round shock to Alireza Firouzja in the Tata Steel Masters chess on Saturday.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 17:32 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
Gukesh in action.
Gukesh in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Gukesh in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

D. Gukesh completed a hat-trick of victories when he nailed Dutch Max Warmerdam after Vidit Gujrathi ended his sequence of six draws by delivering a seventh-round shock to Alireza Firouzja in the Tata Steel Masters chess at Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, here on Saturday.

With six rounds to go, Gukesh shared the lead with Anish Giri and his latest conqueror, Nodirbek Abdusattorov at 4.5 points. Vidit, R. Praggnanandhaa and Firouzja were jointly in the fourth spot with four points.

In the Challengers section, Divya Deshmukh ended a three-loss streak with an impressive win over Dutch rival Liam Vorlijk, who defeated Leon Mendonca in the previous round.

Mendonca (4) also tasted victory at the expense of Belgian Stefan Beukema (2) to share the fifth spot at four points. D. Harika (3) came out with a creditable draw against Ukraine’s Anton Korobov (4.5), who shared the second spot behind leader Salem Saleh (5).

The results (seventh round):

Masters: D. Gukesh (4.5) bt Max Warmerdam (Ned. 3.5); Vidit Gujrathi (4) bt Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 4); R. Praggnanandhaa (4) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 4.5) bt Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5); Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 2) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 3.5); Wei Yi (Chn, 3.5) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 3.5); Alexander Donchekno (Ger, 2) drew with Ju Wenjun (Chn, 3).

Challengers: Leon Mendonca (4) bt Stefan Beukema (Bel, 2); Divya Deshmukh (2.5) bt Liam Vorlijk (Ned, 3); D. Harika (3) drew with Anton Korobov (Ukr, 4.5); Eline Roebers (Ned, 2) lost to Salem Saleh (UAE, 5); Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 4.5) lost to Jaime Santos Latasa (Esp, 4); Marc Andria Maurizzi (Fra, 4.5) drew with Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 3); Daniel Dardha (Bel, 3.5) drew with Hans Moke Nielmann (USA, 3.5).

Related Topics

Tata Steel Masters /

D. Gukesh /

R. Praggnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh shares lead after win; Vidit stuns Firouzja
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: TN wins by an innings and 129 runs vs Railways; Haryana, Hyderabad post massive wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Tsitsipas sees exit as another chance to evolve
    Reuters
  4. India Open 2024: In last lap of career, Tai Tzu Ying pulls out greatest hits against Yufei
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Australian Open 2024: Krejcikova ends hopes of 16-year-old Andreeva
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh shares lead after win; Vidit stuns Firouzja
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh wins again, shares third spot with Praggnanandhaa, two others
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Indian chess - Bridging the gap and how!
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh stuns Nepomniachtchi; Pragg holds Anish
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Viswanathan Anand: My career-high rating is some distance away, but the Indian players are very strong
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh shares lead after win; Vidit stuns Firouzja
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: TN wins by an innings and 129 runs vs Railways; Haryana, Hyderabad post massive wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Tsitsipas sees exit as another chance to evolve
    Reuters
  4. India Open 2024: In last lap of career, Tai Tzu Ying pulls out greatest hits against Yufei
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Australian Open 2024: Krejcikova ends hopes of 16-year-old Andreeva
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment