Judo at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, timings, venue

Commonwealth Games 2022: Judo will make its debut as a core sport at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham. Here is a look at the full schedule, squads, venue and timings.

Team Sportstar
27 July, 2022 10:49 IST
Here is everything you need to know about Judo at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Judo will make its fourth appearance and a first as a core sport of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The sport with Japanese roots was first played at the 1990 CWG and also featured in 2002 and 2014 as an optional sport. Rules and scoring system of Judo

There are two means to obtain points in Judo which restrict judokas from punching, kicking or striking the opponent. The primary objective of the sport in the competitive arena is to throw an opponent and lock them with a pin, or immobilize them with a submission by joint lock or a choke.

A judoka receives an Ippon (full point) by throwing the opponent flat onto the back with ‘control and power’. It can also be obtained by a pin lasting 20 seconds or by submission with a chokehold or arm lock. Similarly, if the intensity of control and power is minimal, the dominant judoka receives a Waza-ari (half point).

Judo schedule and venue for Commonwealth Games 2022

Judo will be played in seven categories apiece for men and women. All judo competitions will be held between August 1 and 3 at the Coventry Arena.

India’s Judo squad and other teams for CWG 2022

There are 34 countries featuring in Judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Indian squad is as follows:

Indian judo squad for Commonwealth Games 2022
Men’s 100kg - Deepak Deswal
Men’s 60kg - Vijay Kumar Yadav
Men’s 66kg - Jasleen Singh Saini
Women’s 48kg - Shushila Devi Likmabam
Women’s 57kg - Suchika Tariyal
Women’s 78kg - Tulika Maan

