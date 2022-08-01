Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian results on Day 4: India Women in Lawn Bowls Final; Ajay Singh finishes fourth in Weightlifting

Here are all the Indian results from Day 4 (August 1) of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lawn Bowls

The Indian Lawn Bowls women’s fours team created history by reaching the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 event, beating New Zealand in Birmingham. The Indian team comprising Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia trumped New Zealand by 16-13 after 15 Ends. It will play South Africa in the final on Tuesday at 04:15 PM IST.

Boxing

India’s Amit Panghal defeated Namri Berri of Vanuatu 5-0 to enter the Men’s Flyweight category quarterfinals

Weightlifting

Ajay Singh finished fourth in the Men’s 81kg class with a combined 319kg, lifted 143kg and 176kg in the Snatch and Clean and Jerk, respectively.

Swimming

India’s Sajan Prakash finished seventh in heats of men’s 100m butterfly with a timing of 54.36. He is out of contention for the finals.