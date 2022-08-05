Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s 100m hurdles qualification, women’s long jump heats and men’s 4x400m relay heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

PREVIEW-

Jyothi Yarraji (Hurdles)

Jyothi Yarraji’s rise in the 100m hurdles event has been meteoric. The 22-year-old is the national record holder with a timing of 13.04 seconds. The sprinter from Andhra Pradesh has even bettered her own record at 13.03 seconds. Sadly, the record could not be ratified.

At the Birmingham Games, Yarraji has set herself a target of breaching the sub-13 second mark. Although, she will be up against a tough field, which includes sprinters from Jamaica and Nigeria, Jyothi believes she has the potential and speed to clinch a podium finish.

PREVIEW-

Ancy Sojan ( long jump)

Ancy Sojan’s dramatic improvement in long jump has been the talk of the town ever since the girl from Thrissur crossed 6.50m in two successive meets in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ancy surpassed her career-best performance of 6.36m, achieved at the Khelo India Games in 2020, when she leapt 6.51m in the Indian Open Jumps event in Thiruvananthapuram on March 1. However, the absence of a wind gauge instrument put a question mark on her sterling show. Twelve days later, Ancy proved her 6.51m jump was not a fluke as she posted an impressive 6.55m while winning the gold in the first

Ancy has finally started to realise her promise, and the stint in the Indian camp in Bengaluru has done wonders for her.

For the past six months, Ancy has been training under Anoop Joseph in the Indian camp and has improved tremendously.