Athletics live, Commonwealth Games 2022 Updates: Jyothi Yarraji to compete in 100m hurdles heats; Indian men’s 4x400m team in action at 4:15 PM

Commonwealth Games 2022 : Get all the updates, results and highlights of the women’s 100m hurdles qualification, women’s long jump heats and men’s 4x400m relay.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 05 August, 2022 14:33 IST
Jyothi Yarraji and Ancy Sojan will be seen in action today at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Jyothi Yarraji and Ancy Sojan will be seen in action today at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Hello and welcome to  Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s 100m hurdles qualification, women’s long jump heats and men’s 4x400m relay heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

PREVIEW-

Jyothi Yarraji (Hurdles)

Jyothi Yarraji’s rise in the 100m hurdles event has been meteoric. The 22-year-old is the national record holder with a timing of 13.04 seconds. The sprinter from Andhra Pradesh has even bettered her own record at 13.03 seconds. Sadly, the record could not be ratified.

At the Birmingham Games, Yarraji has set herself a target of breaching the sub-13 second mark. Although, she will be up against a tough field, which includes sprinters from Jamaica and Nigeria, Jyothi believes she has the potential and speed to clinch a podium finish.

PREVIEW-

  Ancy Sojan ( long jump)

Ancy Sojan’s dramatic improvement in long jump has been the talk of the town ever since the girl from Thrissur crossed 6.50m in two successive meets in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ancy surpassed her career-best performance of 6.36m, achieved at the Khelo India Games in 2020, when she leapt 6.51m in the Indian Open Jumps event in Thiruvananthapuram on March 1. However, the absence of a wind gauge instrument put a question mark on her sterling show. Twelve days later, Ancy proved her 6.51m jump was not a fluke as she posted an impressive 6.55m while winning the gold in the first 

Ancy has finally started to realise her promise, and the stint in the Indian camp in Bengaluru has done wonders for her.

For the past six months, Ancy has been training under Anoop Joseph in the Indian camp and has improved tremendously.

When will the events take place today?
3:05 PM Women’s 100m hurdles heats- Jyothi Yarraji
4:10 PM Women’s Long Jump Qualification- Ancy Sojan Edappilly
4:19 PM Men’s 4x400m heats- India
Where to watch the events at Commonwealth Games 2022?
The events will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and be streamed online on Sony LIV.

