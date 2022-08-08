Sagar wins boxing silver at Commonwealth Games 2022

Sagar lost to England’s Delicious Orie on Sunday to settle for the silver medal in the men’s super heavyweight category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is India’s seventh boxing medal at this CWG.

Sagar landed his punches in the latter half of the first round, including a strong left hook. He won the opening round 5-0.

But Orie bounced back in the second round with big punches to tie the score.

Orie upped the ante in the final round, with Sagar suffering a cut on his face. He even needed medical attention.

The Englishman won the contest by points with a 5:0 unanimous decision.