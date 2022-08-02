News

India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey: Head-to-head, where to watch live streaming, timings in IST

CWG 2022: India takes on England in its third group A women’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games on August 2 .

Team Sportstar
02 August, 2022 15:39 IST
02 August, 2022 15:39 IST
India’s Kaur Gurjit, centre in action.

India’s Kaur Gurjit, centre in action. | Photo Credit: AP

CWG 2022: India takes on England in its third group A women’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games on August 2 .

India will take on England in its third group A women’s hockey  match at the Commonwealth Games  2022 on August 2, Tuesday at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre. 

Head-to-head record?

Out of 37 matches played, England holds an upper hand over India winning 21 in comparison to India’s five and drawn 11.

What happened during their previous CWG encounter?

England defeated India in the bronze medal match in the 2018 CWG edition by 6-0, denying them a podium finish.

PREVIEW:

Revenge will be on Indian women hockey team’s mind when it takes on England here on Tuesday, in what will be its first real test at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The Indians have registered back-to-back victories - 5-0 over Ghana and 3-1 against Wales -- in their first two Pool A matches but the Savita Punia-led side was far from convincing in their displays.

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: India trails 1-2 in Lawn Bowls Final; Sreeshankar first in Long Jump qualification

But come Tuesday, there should be extra motivation for India as it is the same English side, which had dashed their medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. The team came tantalisingly close to winning its maiden Olympic medal before losing 3-4 to England in the bronze medal play-off match.

To add it, it was again England which denied India a medal in the last CWG in Gold Coast. The Indians had then lost 0-6 in the bronze medal match to miss out on a podium finish.

What time is the India vs England women’s match?

The India vs England women’s match is scheduled to start at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, August 2.

Where to watch India vs England women’s match?

India vs England women’s match will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the updates on Sportstar’s blogs.

India
Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Sonika
England
Giselle Ansley, Maddie Hinch (goalkeeper), Hollie Pearne-Webb(captain), Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh(goalkeeper), Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Shona McCallin, Izzy Petter, Lily Walker, Laura Unsworth, Grace Balsdon, Hannah Martin, Flora Peel, Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman 

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us