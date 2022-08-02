India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey: Head-to-head, where to watch live streaming, timings in IST

India will take on England in its third group A women’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 2, Tuesday at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

Head-to-head record?

Out of 37 matches played, England holds an upper hand over India winning 21 in comparison to India’s five and drawn 11.

What happened during their previous CWG encounter?

England defeated India in the bronze medal match in the 2018 CWG edition by 6-0, denying them a podium finish.

PREVIEW:

Revenge will be on Indian women hockey team’s mind when it takes on England here on Tuesday, in what will be its first real test at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The Indians have registered back-to-back victories - 5-0 over Ghana and 3-1 against Wales -- in their first two Pool A matches but the Savita Punia-led side was far from convincing in their displays.

But come Tuesday, there should be extra motivation for India as it is the same English side, which had dashed their medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. The team came tantalisingly close to winning its maiden Olympic medal before losing 3-4 to England in the bronze medal play-off match.

To add it, it was again England which denied India a medal in the last CWG in Gold Coast. The Indians had then lost 0-6 in the bronze medal match to miss out on a podium finish.

What time is the India vs England women’s match?

The India vs England women’s match is scheduled to start at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, August 2.

Where to watch India vs England women’s match?

India vs England women’s match will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the updates on Sportstar’s blogs.