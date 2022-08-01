India vs England Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: India leads 3-0 at half-time

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s hockey Group B match between India and England. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

INDIA 3 ENGLAND 0

Half-time summary: It has been a thrilling half an hour of hockey. Lalit Upadhyay provided India the early lead by first creating the penalty corner and converting it on the rebound. England upped the ante from there on but it was India which kept finding the back of the England goal post despite two suspensions in between. The first half stats barely separate the two sides: India leads possession 55-45 and circle penetrations 15-14.

SECOND QUARTER

30’ Griffiths with a sensational shot from the edge of the circle but Sreejesh sees it off. Lapse in concentration from the Indian defense almost cost them.

29’ Lalit Upadhyay with the ball on the right flank. Looks for passing option, does not find any and England steals the ball.

27’ Abhishek with the tomahawk from the edge of the England circle but Oliver Payne easily block the effort at his near post.

26’ England makes a move. Back pass inside the Indian circle finds David Condon who hits the shot wide.

25’ Excellent defending by Jarmanpreet to clear the ball inside his own D. Also, India is back to full strength as Varun is back on the pitch.

22’ GOAL!!!!!!! Akashdeep with the final touch but the goal was constructed by Mandeep. Brilliantly received by Mandeep from Hardik inside the D, he spun around to find Akashdeep who put the ball into the goal.

20’ Sam Ward brings the ball inside the India D and provides the ninety degree pass, beating Sreejesh to find Bandurak at the far post but the British forward, who scored a hat-trick against Ghana, failed to get any contact with the ball on this occasion.

19’ Big problem for India. Varun Kumar has been shown a Yellow card - five-minute suspension. The ball hit his foot which means free-hit for England but he hit the ball away after the whistle.

18’ Mandeep takes the free hit quickly and gets the ball inside the England D from the left to earn a long corner.

16’ Second quarter begins. Excellent 3D skills from Vivek Sagar Prasad to take the ball to the edge of the opposition circle before losing possession.

FIRST QUARTER

15’ Final minute of the opening quarter. England has certainly shown more aggression but it is India which has been more clinical with its passing and finishing.

13’ GOAL!!!!!! An unbelievable counter-attack from Mandeep and Nilakanta from inside their own half. Nilakanta manages to find who slots the ball into the bottom right corner with an excellent tomahawk shot. England has used the referral arguing that Mandeep hit the shot with the back of his stick but it is invain.

11’ Akashdeep is back on the turf. Meanwhile, Christopher Griffiths has made an incredible run from the left into the Indian D but his effort has been stopped by PR Sreejesh.

10’ Varun loses possession inside the opposition half. Dangerous situation for the men in blue since he is out of position with regards to defense.

8’ Akashdeep restarts quickly and provides the pass inside the circle but only manages to find the stick of an England player. A few moments later, Akashdeep has been shown a green card, which means two-minute suspension.

7’ Penalty corner for India. Careless defending from the England as in the effort to clear the ball from the D, one British player hit the ball on his teammate’s foot. Jugraj with the drag flick finds his shot blocked by the rusher. Another penalty corner for India. However, England have asked for a referral saying it is ‘dangerous play’ and they are right. The ball did hit the England defender above the knee.

6’ Wave after wave of England attack post the opening goal. Indians barely able to catch their breath.

4’ England earns a Penalty Corner courtesy of a misplaced pass by the Indians inside their own half. However, Vivek Sagar Prasad, the rusher, puts his body on the line to block the shot.

2’ GOALLLLL!!!! Lalit Upadhyay gives India the early lead. Lalit first earned the Penalty Corner and then got the job done on the rebound.

2’ England on the charge. Manages to get the ball inside the India D but captain Manpreet clears the danger with a brilliant dive.

1’ Quick start from India, Hardik Singh makes a solo run on the left flank all the way to the edge of the D.

Game time!!!

8:25 PM: Both teams are out on the turf. Live action shortly!

8:15 PM: Just 15 minutes to go for this battle between the two heavyweights.

8:10 PM: Head-to-head

India and England have faced each other four times in the Commonwealth Games and won two games each. However, in their last meeting at the quadrennial event, England had beaten India 2-1 in the bronze medal match in Gold Coast four years ago.

8 PM: Squads:

INDIA

Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher, Gurjant, Mandeep

Midfielders: Manpreet, Hardik, Akashdeep, Nilakanta, Vivek Sagar

Defenders: Surender, Harmanpreet, Varun, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet, Jugraj

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak

ENGLAND

Forwards: Samuel Ward, Phillip Roper, Liam Ansell, William Calnan, Zachary Wallace, Christopher Griffiths, Nicholas Bandurak

Midfielders: David Goodfield, David Condon, Rhys Smith, Stuart Rushmere

Defenders: Jack Waller, James Albery, Thomas Sorsby, Ian Sloan, Brendan Creed

Goalkeepers: Oliver Payne, James Mazarelo

7:45 PM: India and England both scored big wins over Ghana in their opening matches. With Wales and Canada being the other two teams in this group, the winner of this game could potentially top the group.

PREVIEW:

Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue its impressive start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when it faces host nation England in its second Group B match on Monday.

Manpreet Singh-led side beat Ghana 11-0 in their opening match on Sunday.

Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick on his 150th international appearance. Defender Jugraj Singh contributed with a brace while Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh all scored one goal each.

A cause of concern for India would be the fact that it conceded seven penalty corners to Ghana.

England too faced Ghana in its opening match and won 6-0 featuring a hat-trick from forward Nicholas Bandurak.

Indian squad Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Chief coach: Graham Reid

When and where to watch India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match?

The India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV from 8:30PM IST.