Cricket Videos Ashley Giles: I don't think the England-Pakistan series is in doubt Giles was optimistic of Pakistan's tour of England going ahead as planned despite positive COVID-19 tests of some of the players. Team Sportstar 24 June, 2020 12:14 IST Team Sportstar 24 June, 2020 12:14 IST Ashley Giles: I don't think the England-Pakistan series is in doubt Langer: Good chance Australia will play in England this year IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners Best of substitute fielders in cricket More Videos Cricket stars hope ball shining rule changes are short-lived IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson ICC introduces interim changes, approves saliva ban West Indies arrives in England ahead of Test series WATCH: India's top-10 youngest T20I debutantes #BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support Steve Smith: Playing at WC is pinnacle, but IPL not a bad alternative