Cricket Videos SKY level of humour - Suryakumar Yadav at his witty best as he addresses Bevan comparison, mind games against Pollard India's Suryakumar Yadav was at his humour best as he spoke to the media ahead of the second ODI between India and West Indies. Team Sportstar 08 February, 2022 18:25 IST Team Sportstar 08 February, 2022 18:25 IST IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list IPL 2022 auction: All retained players Bumrah on Kohli's decision: He'll always be a leader in the Indian setup Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper - Reactions from Anushka Sharma and R Ashwin to Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli's record as India Test captain - Captain Kohli's tenure in numbers Shardul Thakur: My best bowling is yet to come R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it