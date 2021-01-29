Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Lewis cracker hands Delhi Bulls victory in five overs

Delhi Bulls clinched its second successive victory by registering a nine-wicket win over Maratha Arabians, in just five overs, in the Abu Dhabi T10 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Electing to bowl, the Bulls restricted the Arabians to 87 for the loss of three wickets.

Bulls opener Evin Lewis smashed an unbeaten 55 off 16 balls to guide his side to the finishing line. The West Indian hit seven sixes and two fours.

Ravi Bopara remained unbeaten on 28.

Even Pravin Tambe, a seasoned IPL campaigner, could not break the 85-run stand between Bopara and Lewis.

Earlier, Abdul Shakoor, who was Arabians’ hero in the tournament opener, got out for a duck.

Brief scores: Maratha Arabians 87/3 in 10 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 35 not out, Javed Ahmadi 24; Amad Butt 1/7) lost to Delhi Bulls 89/1 in 5 overs (Evin Lewis 55 not out, Ravi Bopara 28 not out; Yamin Ahmadzai 1/12) by nine wickets