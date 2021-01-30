Abu Dhabi T10 League: Maratha Arabians crashes to six-wicket defeat

Bangla Tigers bowled brilliantly and batted strongly to outplay defending champion Maratha Arabians by six wickets in the seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Arabians didn't lose a wicket to score 103 runs in ten overs. Mohammad Hafeez scored an unbeaten 61 off 30 balls as Abdul Shakoor played second fiddle with an unbeaten 34 runs.

Chasing the target, Tigers lost wickets at regular intervals but scored at a brisk pace and reached the target with 12 balls to spare.

Tigers won the toss and opted to field, with Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Quais Ahmed bowling two successive tight overs. At the end of the fifth over, Arabians had reached 37 runs.

The opening partnership looked solid but runs were hard to come by for both the batsmen. In the eighth over, Hafeez punished Mujeeb for two boundaries and a six. He also earned a boundary off a wide, resulting in 21 runs off that over.

Hafeez reached his half-century on the fifth ball of the ninth over and the 100-run partnership came off the third ball of the tenth over.

Karim Janath bowled a brilliant tenth over, conceding only just six runs.

Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher, the openers of Tigers started off by scoring seven runs from the first over from Yamin Ahmadzai. After hitting Muktar Ali for a four and a six, Charles (23) edged the last ball to the wicketkeeper. Then Fletcher fell to Sohag Gazi for 31.

After the openers fell, Chirag Suri and Afif Hossain made good use of the long handle and played their shots.

With the Tigers needing 13 more runs from the last three overs, Ahmadzai got Afif for 22. Suri too got run out for 19 after hitting a six. At the end, it was Tom Moores who hit the winning boundary off the last ball of the eighth over.

Brief scores:

Maratha Arabians 103 for no loss in 10 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 61*, Abdul Shakoor 34*) lost to Bangla Tigers 105 for 4 in 8 overs (Johson Charles 23, Andre Fletcher 31, Afif Hossain 22) by six wickets.