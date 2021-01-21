Cricket Cricket WATCH: Victorious Indian cricket team returns home after Australia series AUS vs IND series: While India beat Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Test series and the T20Is, the host managed to claim the honours in the ODIs. Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 January, 2021 12:59 IST Ajinkya Rahane and Co. get grand welcome in Mumbai. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 January, 2021 12:59 IST Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil, on Thursday, welcomed members of the Indian cricket team to the city after a successful Tour Down Under.While India beat Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Test series and the T20Is, the host managed to claim the honours in the ODIs.READ | AUS vs IND series 2020-21 itinerary: India wins Test, T20I series; Australia stakes claim to ODIs Stand-in skipper of the longer format, Ajinkya Rahane was spotted cutting a cake in the presence of head coach Ravi Shastri, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur, opener Prithvi Shaw, and other members of the MCA. WATCH: "!" There were more surprises waiting for @ajinkyarahane88 at his colony in Mumbai! #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ud3KaLufOB— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) January 21, 2021 A grand surprise also awaited Rahane at his residential complex near Bandra. Flowers were showered upon the 32-year-old cricketer as he entered the gates in the company of his wife Radhika and two-year-old daughter Aarya. Cries of "Aala re aala, Ajinkya aala!" (which roughly translates to "Ajinkya is here"), amid the sound of the Tutari, a traditional Indian trumpet, rent the air. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos