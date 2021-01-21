WATCH: Victorious Indian cricket team returns home after Australia series

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil, on Thursday, welcomed members of the Indian cricket team to the city after a successful Tour Down Under.



While India beat Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Test series and the T20Is, the host managed to claim the honours in the ODIs.

Stand-in skipper of the longer format, Ajinkya Rahane was spotted cutting a cake in the presence of head coach Ravi Shastri, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur, opener Prithvi Shaw, and other members of the MCA.

A grand surprise also awaited Rahane at his residential complex near Bandra. Flowers were showered upon the 32-year-old cricketer as he entered the gates in the company of his wife Radhika and two-year-old daughter Aarya. Cries of "Aala re aala, Ajinkya aala!" (which roughly translates to "Ajinkya is here"), amid the sound of the Tutari, a traditional Indian trumpet, rent the air.