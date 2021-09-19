Aussie quick Campbell hopeful of making ODI debut against India

After starring with the ball against the Indian women's team in the warm-up match, young Australian pacer Stella Campbell is hopeful of fulfilling her "dream" of making her ODI debut in the upcoming series against the tourist.

The 19-year-old, who was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, courtesy her sensational 3 for 38, helped Australia inflict a 36-run loss on the tourist in the 50-over warm up match here on Saturday.

"(An ODI debut) would be a dream come true, but I'm just here to enjoy the experience, learn and improve as much as I can. But if that was to happen, that would be a pretty cool opportunity," Campbell told cricket.com.au.

Campbell made her case for an international debut as she got rid of the duo of star Indian batter Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh early in the innings, following it up with the dismissal of Sneh Rana.

One of the three promising Australian quicks in the squad, the tall speedster has the ability to generate extra pace and bounce.

"It's pretty simple – I'm a tall fast bowler so they just want me to run in hard, bowl fast and be an intimidator," Campbell, who is over six feet tall, said.

"That's been my role (with the Sydney Sixers) for the past few seasons now so I feel like I'm really able to nail it," she added.

Talking about the warm-up match, Campbell said, "I felt pretty good. I felt like I had a good rhythm, I felt comfortable and relaxed in my processes, so I was able to go out there and do what I do best."