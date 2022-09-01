Cricket

BAN vs SL Toss Update Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bowl

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022: Get live Toss and Playing XI updates from the Asia Cup match between BAN and SL at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
01 September, 2022 16:38 IST
Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

TOSS: Sri Lanka wins the toss and elects to bowl.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will vie for a spot in the Super 4 when they face off in the fifth game of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Toss and match result in previous Asia Cup meeting: Bangladesh won by 137 runs. Bangladesh won the toss. (2018)

Toss and match result in previous meeting (T20I): Sri Lanka won by five wickets. Sri Lanka won the toss. (2021)

Bangladesh Toss Results - Last 10 T20Is

Bangladesh results after winning toss: Matches won 2/6; Matches lost 4/6

Bangladesh results after losing toss: Matches won 1/4; Matches lost 3/4

  • ⦿ Bangladesh lost by seven wickets. Bangladesh won the toss. (Sharjah; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh lost by 10 runs. Bangladesh lost the toss. (Harare; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh won by seven wickets. Bangladesh lost the toss. (Harare; July 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh lost by 17 runs. Bangladesh lost the toss. (Harare; July 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh lost by five wickets. Bangladesh won the toss. (Providence; July 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh lost by 35 runs. Bangladesh lost the toss. (Roseau; July 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh lost by eight wickets. Bangladesh won the toss. (Mirpur; March 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh won by 61 runs. Bangladesh won the toss. (Mirpur; March 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh lost by five wickets. Bangladesh won the toss. (Mirpur; November 2021)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh won by eight wickets. Bangladesh won the toss. (Mirpur; November 2021)

Sri Lanka Toss Results - Last 10 T20Is

Sri Lanka results after winning toss: Matches won 0/2; Matches lost 2/2

Sri Lanka results after losing toss: Matches won 2/8; Matches lost 6/8

  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by eight wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Dubai; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka won by four wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Pallekele; June 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by three wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Colombo; June 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Colombo; June 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by six wickets. Sri Lanka won the toss. (Dharamsala; February 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by seven wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Dharamsala; February 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by 62 runs. Sri Lanka won the toss. (Lucknow; February 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka won by five wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Melbourne; February 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by six wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Melbourne; February 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by six wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Canberra; February 2022)

