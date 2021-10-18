Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka's first Test captain Bandula Warnapura passes away A right-handed batsman, he led his country when it faced England in its first-ever Test match in 1982 and played three more Tests, scoring 96 runs overall at an average of 12. Team Sportstar 18 October, 2021 13:16 IST Warnapura's last international match for Sri Lanka came against India in an ODI in September 1982. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 18 October, 2021 13:16 IST Sri Lanka's first-ever Test captain Bandula Warnapura passed away on Monday, following a brief illness. He was 68. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana pic.twitter.com/j7ynZIOWCi— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) October 18, 2021 A right-handed batsman, he led his country when it faced England in its first-ever Test match in 1982 and played three more Tests, scoring 96 runs overall at an average of 12.He also played 12 ODI matches, scoring 180 runs at an average of 15. Warnapura also took 8 ODI wickets with his right-arm medium pace.ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka coach Arthur admits qualifier will be 'cutthroat' Warnapura's last international match for Sri Lanka came against India in an ODI in September 1982. Several former Sri Lankan players and other personalities tweeted in their condolensces. It’s Sad to hear the news of SL first test captain Bandula Warnapura’s demise after a brief illness. Thoughts are with his wife and children.. He coached me at Nalanda and was a steady influence in my growth as a cricketer and a person. May you attain Nibbana Sir !!! pic.twitter.com/muIfBO14cZ— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) October 18, 2021 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :