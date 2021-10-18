Sri Lanka's first Test captain Bandula Warnapura passes away

Sri Lanka's first-ever Test captain Bandula Warnapura passed away on Monday, following a brief illness. He was 68.

A right-handed batsman, he led his country when it faced England in its first-ever Test match in 1982 and played three more Tests, scoring 96 runs overall at an average of 12.

He also played 12 ODI matches, scoring 180 runs at an average of 15. Warnapura also took 8 ODI wickets with his right-arm medium pace.

Warnapura's last international match for Sri Lanka came against India in an ODI in September 1982.

Several former Sri Lankan players and other personalities tweeted in their condolensces.