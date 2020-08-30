CPL T20 2020 LIVE Score: Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks.



This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Queen's Park Oval.

Stay tuned! The live commentary begins at 7:30 p.m. IST



Barbados Tridents will be eager to put their previous loss against the Trinbago Knight Riders behind them when they lock horns with the St Lucia Zouks today. The Tridents looked all set to win its third game on Saturday but Kieron Pollard's 28-ball 72 helped the Knight Riders continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. St Lucia Zouks, on the other hand, have looked solid, having held on to the second spot on the table for quite a while now.



The last time these two sides met in the competition, the Zouks had thrashed the Tridents by seven wickets. Who are you cheering for tonight?



#STATATTACK

Highest run-getter: Glenn Phillips (207)

Highest wicket-taker: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (13)

Highest individual score: Evin Lewis (89)

Best bowling figures: Mohammad Nabi (5/15)

Best economy: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3.88)

Most fours: Colin Munro (15)

Most sixes: Glenn Phillips (15)



SQUADS



Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder (c), Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir



St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher



CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.



CPL T20 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Trinbago Knight Riders 6 6 0 12 0.64 St Lucia Zouks 6 4 2 8 0.59 Jamaica Tallawahs 6 3 3 6 0.015 Barbados Tridents 6 2 4 4 0.052 Guyana Amazon Warriors 6 2 4 4 -0.085 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 6 1 5 2 -0.985



WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - BARBADOS TRIDENTS vs ST LUCIA ZOUKS LIVE?



The Caribbean Premier League match Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game is available on sportstar.thehindu.com