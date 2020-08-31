CPL 2020: Pooran ton guides Guyana to victory over Patriots, Zouks beats Tridents

Nicholas Pooran clouted sixes off three consecutive balls to post the first century of Caribbean Premier League 2020 and secured a seven-wicket win for the Guyana Amazon Warriors over St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday.

Pooran plundered 10 sixes and four boundaries in his unbeaten, 45-ball 100, the third-fastest hundred ever scored in the CPL.

The left-hander, alongside Ross Taylor, put up 128 in 71 balls for the fourth wicket after Amazon Warriors was at 25-3 in the sixth over chasing the Patriots’ total of 150-5, and were still batting when it ended in a rush by reaching 153-3 with 2.3 overs to spare at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Pooran hit legspinner Ish Sodhi over mid-wicket for six on the first ball of the 18th over, then moved to 94 on the next ball with a six over extra cover and reached triple figures for the first time in the competition with another six over deep mid-wicket. Sodhi returned 0-33 from 2.3 overs.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Warriors and moved it to third spot in the six-team league with three wins from seven games.

The unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders lead the standings with six straight wins, two points ahead of the St Lucia Zouks, which defended 92 runs in beating Barbados Tridents by three runs in a low-scoring game earlier Sunday.

The Knight Riders plays Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana is against Barbados on Tuesday.