BCCI invites application for senior women’s selector post after Mithu Mukherjee’s tenure ends

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for two positions - one in the senior women’s selection committee and the other in the men’s junior selection committee.

With Mithu Mukherjee - the senior national selector from east zone - ending her tenure, the Board needs a replacement to constitute the five-member women’s selection panel, headed by Neetu David.

A former India international, Mukherjee was part of an earlier national selection panel, but had about two years remaining when the BCCI constituted the current panel in September, 2020. But with her term finally ending in September last year, the committee was without a representative from the east zone.

However, the advertisement, which is available on the BCCI website, does not specify anything about zone and specifies that ‘former players who have represented the women’s national team and have retired at least five years ago’ will be eligible for the role.

Among the other criteria set by the BCCI, the candidate must select ‘the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner’ and prepare a strong bench strength for the respective teams.

The candidate is expected to attend team meetings as and when required and travel to watch domestic and international matches. It also states that the candidate must “be responsible for vetting and selecting coaches and Support Staff (physiotherapists, trainers, therapists, analysts, and medics) for the respective teams.”

While appointing captain in each format is also one of the criteria, focus has also been given on addressing the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

While Neetu heads the panel, Renu Margarate, V. Kalpana, Arati Vaidya are the other members of the committee.

Junior selector role

The junior selection committee is also short of a member after its erstwhile chairman S. Sharath was promoted to the senior national selection committee. As per the criteria, the candidate should have played a minimum of 25 first-class matches and should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago.

While other requirements follow the standard norm, one of the interesting points is that the candidate needs to “inculcate proper ethics in the youth, particularly through interactions with senior and former players on issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing, etc.”

After Sharath moving on to the senior selection panel, the junior committee comprises Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Krishan Mohan and Pratik Patel.

The deadline for both the jobs is at 6pm on January 28. Once the Board receives the applications, the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Ashok Malhotra, will conduct the interviews.