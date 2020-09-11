BCCI postpones its AGM, says can't be held online

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all the state units that it will not be able to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) by September 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board further said that the meeting cannot be held online.

In a letter to the state units - a copy of which is with Sportstar - BCCI secretary Jay Shah has stated that the decision was taken after considering legal opinions.

The BCCI is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, and as per the rules and regulations of the Board, it requires to hold an AGM before September 30 each year.

But in his letter, Shah wrote: “Owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Registration Department, Tamil Nadu Government in their press release no. 557 dated 29th July 2020 ( "Press Release" ) have extended the period for a registered society under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, to conduct an Annual General Meeting by three months, from September 2020 to December 2020.”

“The press release further states that an Annual General Meeting of a registered society cannot be conducted online. The press release refers to a Government Order no. 89 dated 16th June 2020 issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department ("Notification") which reiterates the above.

"We also sought legal opinion regarding the applicability of the press release and the notification on BCCI and as per their view, the same is applicable and BCCI is not required to conduct its Annual General Meeting by 30 September 2020. In view thereof, you are hereby informed that the BCCI will not have its Annual General Meeting by 30 September 2020. We will keep you informed regarding the date of the Annual General Meeting,” he wrote.

With the Board’s top brass in the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, it is not clear when the AGM will be held. The BCCI has said that it will inform the state bodies on the new date.