MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stokes says he always planned to play at World Cup

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said he knew during the Ashes series that he was going to reverse his decision to retire from one-day cricket in time for next month’s World Cup.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 12:45 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ben Stokes of England poses with the Player of the Match award after the 3rd ODI between England and New Zealand.
Ben Stokes of England poses with the Player of the Match award after the 3rd ODI between England and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ben Stokes of England poses with the Player of the Match award after the 3rd ODI between England and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said he knew during the Ashes series that he was going to reverse his decision to retire from one-day cricket in time for next month’s World Cup, and that he had ruled out a comeback to throw the media off the scent.

The talismanic 32-year-old, the architect of England’s maiden 50-overs World Cup triumph in 2019, announced his shock ODI retirement last year citing his heavy workload.

As speculation that he might return to the format for England’s title defence swirled during the Ashes in June and July, Stokes quashed talk of a possible return to the ODI squad, citing a nagging knee injury.

READ | Ben Stokes played an amazing innings, says New Zealand coach Gary Stead

However, he returned to the England set-up last month ahead of their World Cup title defence in India, and gave another example of his explosive batting in the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, smashing 182 off 124 balls.

“Obviously I’ve been asked a lot about my knee over a long period of time, so I just said that to leave it,” Stokes said of his previous comments about the possibility of an ODI return.

“I knew that I’d be playing in these games and potentially in the World Cup then when I said that, but it was just the easiest thing to say that and put you (the media) off the radar.”

England have agreed to play him as a specialist batter, preferably at number four, and he said the clarity about his role helped him bat with more freedom.

“This is the first time that I’ve been clear in my mind that that’s the one thing I can focus on,” Stokes said.

“I think over the last 18 months, every day has been, ‘will I bowl, will I not bowl?’ Now, I know that I can just focus on that ... Having that clarity in my head contributes to that.”

England take on New Zealand in the final ODI at Lord’s on Friday. They lead the four-match series 2-1.

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

England /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

The Ashes 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stokes says he always planned to play at World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Australia makes neck guards mandatory against pace bowlers
    AFP
  3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect PAK vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Asia Cup: Indian batsmen aim to solve spin woes ahead of the 2023 World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Stokes says he always planned to play at World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Australia makes neck guards mandatory against pace bowlers
    AFP
  3. Asia Cup: Indian batsmen aim to solve spin woes ahead of the 2023 World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Ben Stokes played an amazing innings, says New Zealand coach Gary Stead
    Reuters
  5. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stokes says he always planned to play at World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Australia makes neck guards mandatory against pace bowlers
    AFP
  3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect PAK vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Asia Cup: Indian batsmen aim to solve spin woes ahead of the 2023 World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment