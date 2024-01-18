Bharat Arun and Jonty Rhodes join Sri Lanka’s coaching staff

Sri Lanka Cricket has appointed Bharat Arun, the former India fast bowling coach, and former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes to its coaching set-up. The board has also appointed former Sri Lankan physiotherapist Alex Kountouri.

“Sri Lanka Cricket decided to obtain the services of some of the best-known talents in international cricket to provide advanced training for local coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists to enhance their skills and competencies by conducting periodic training programmes in selected areas,” a release by the board stated.

The board also announced an award scheme to recognise and compensate junior cricketers. A decision was also taken to increase the match fees of the players participating in the National Super League.