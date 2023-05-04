Cricket

Mark Nicholas to become next president of MCC

Nicholas will replace current president Stephen Fry and will assume responsibilities in October this year. His appointment was announced at the Club’s Annual General Meeting.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 04 May, 2023 11:36 IST
Nicholas, who was elected as a Member of MCC in 1981, is one of the most recognisable figures in televised cricket, leading coverage at the very top of the game across the world. 

Nicholas, who was elected as a Member of MCC in 1981, is one of the most recognisable figures in televised cricket, leading coverage at the very top of the game across the world.

Former England cricketer and veteran commentator Mark Nicholas has been elected as the next president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday.

“You only have to glance at the line of former Presidents of MCC to understand exactly what this honour means and what a privilege it is to receive it. I first watched cricket at Lord’s from behind the boundary rope on the outfield. I’ll get a smarter seat for a while now but will always wish I was still out there playing. What a game is cricket!” said Mark in a statement after his appointment.

Mark scored over 25,000 runs - including an unbeaten hundred for MCC at Lord’s against the 1985 Australians - and took 173 wickets in a professional career spanning over two decades. He also captained Hampshire to four major trophies, three of which came in finals at Lord’s. 

He moved into the media following his retirement as a cricketer when he played as a top-order batter and medium-pace bowler for Hampshire and captained England A. Mark is a regular on ICC commentary teams for their global tournaments. 

