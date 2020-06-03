Anil Kumble bats for bio-safe zone for training resumption

Former cricketer and the head of ICC's Cricket Committee Anil Kumble suggested the creation of bio-safe zones to help cricketers get back to training and strike rhythm, in a panel discussion organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"If we can have bio-safe zones where 30 players can train and play some matches, it will be good. It is not easy for bowlers to bowl 30 or 40 overs in a match, even for batsmen, after not having played any cricket for so long. You need to build it up, with a few friendly games, before Test matches", said Kumble.

ALSO READ| Cricket West Indies says it stands with players in speaking out against racism

Kumble said that the playing surface could be "played around a bit" by leaving grass on the pitch, or roughing it up to help spinners, to make Test cricket lively.

He also stated that the suggestion of a substitute to saliva, that has been banned for use on the ball to shine it, was discussed by the ICC but "eventually agreed not to take this route".

"The ICC has been clear about what not to use on the ball all these years," he said, emphasising the need to retain the sanctity of the good practice over the years.

ALSO READ|Simon Taufel on umpiring: We can't be perfect, we can be excellent

After months of lockdown, Kumble said that everyone was keen to "start the game, and not worry about saliva or sweat", even as different countries and zones faced different challenges.

Being associated with high performance centres, Kumble also was practical to suggest that the government, corporates and the national federations should get together to revive sports, as "the virus is not going away, and we have to live with it".