Asia cup 2022 to commence from August 27 in Sri Lanka The tournament will be played in T20 format. The qualifiers will begin from August 20. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2022 15:22 IST Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup final (2018) cricket match against Bangladesh, in Dubai. - AFP The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards.Asia Cup 2022 will have six teams - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a team from Qualifiers. India is the defending champion, which conquered the title in 2018. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled owing to Covid-19 and its restrictions. This will be the 15th edition of Asia cup, which was started in 1984. India remains the most successful team, clinching the title seven times. Sri lanka has won the tournament five times.