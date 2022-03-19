Asia cup 2022 to commence from August 27 in Sri Lanka

The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards.

Asia Cup 2022 will have six teams - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a team from Qualifiers.

India is the defending champion, which conquered the title in 2018. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled owing to Covid-19 and its restrictions.

This will be the 15th edition of Asia cup, which was started in 1984. India remains the most successful team, clinching the title seven times. Sri lanka has won the tournament five times.

More to follow...