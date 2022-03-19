Jay Shah's term as Asian Cricket Council president extended

BCCI secretary Jay Shah's tenure as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was on Saturday unanimously extended by a year to the 2024 ACC AGM.

The decision was taken at the ACC AGM in Colombo today.

Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC last year in January 2021 from Mr Nazmul Hassan, President, Bangladesh Cricket Board making him the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as the ACC President.

READ | Asia cup 2022 to commence from August 27 in Sri Lanka

Addressing the AGM, the ACC President, Jay Shah, said: “ We remain committed towards ensuring the all-round development of cricket in the region, especially carrying forward the pioneering work in women’s cricket and the multiple grassroot tournaments the ACC conducts in the region around the year. The pandemic hopefully is behind us and I am keen that we adapt, innovate and help the ACC grow from strength to strength from hereon.”

Shah’s extension as the ACC President for one year was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket President – Shammi Silva and the nomination was backed unanimously by all the members of the ACC.