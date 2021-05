Cricket Association of Bengal begins vaccinating its cricketers

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) started its vaccination drive for its cricketers on Sunday.

The association has tied up with Apollo Hospitals and AMRI Hospitals and plans to inoculate 120 players and support staff in the 18-45 age group through them. The drive began on the 81st birth anniversary of its former president Jagmohan Dalmiya, who also headed the BCCI.

"It is a well known fact that Dalmiya always had the welfare of the cricketers as his priority. Therefore, we thought it is a befitting way of giving him a tribute by commencing the vaccination drive for the Bengal players today, on his birthday.

"Lot of Bengal players in different age group categories have started getting vaccinated today," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Earlier, the CAB had started with the vaccination drive for its umpires, scorers, observers who are above 45.