Cricket Cricket CSA Members' Council promises to address “governance failings” The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) had earlier instructed CSA Board and senior executives to step aside. PTI Johannesburg 13 September, 2020 11:05 IST SASCOC is the macro-body that oversees sport in South Africa and has the power to rein in its federations, of which CSA is one, if deemed to be acting improperly. [REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE] PTI Johannesburg 13 September, 2020 11:05 IST Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Members’ Council has promised to address the “governance failings” and “act against” wrongdoers after the country's cricket board and senior executives were instructed to step aside by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).“The Members’ Council of CSA met on Saturday and were taken through the summary of the Fundudzi Forensic Report. A frank and robust exchange of views took place amongst the members on the findings and recommendations,” the CSA said in a statement.READ| Former CSA employees accuse it of being ‘unfair’ and ‘unlawful’ “Issues pertaining, amongst others, to governance failings, financial controls, use of step-in rights, media accreditation and transactions entered into by CSA were debated, and a plan was presented and adopted to take steps to implement the recommendations and to act against relevant parties.”CSA had objected to SASCOC’s decision to suspend it, saying it has not been given the opportunity to present its case. The CSA is also considering legal advice on the basis on which SASCOC intervened in its affairs.READ | Cricket South Africa rejects SASCOC bid to sideline embattled board On the other hand, five former employees of CSA, including a former chief operating officer, on Saturday accused the cricket board of being “unfair and unlawful” in a letter written to the SASCOC. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos