CSA Members' Council promises to address “governance failings”

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Members’ Council has promised to address the “governance failings” and “act against” wrongdoers after the country's cricket board and senior executives were instructed to step aside by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

“The Members’ Council of CSA met on Saturday and were taken through the summary of the Fundudzi Forensic Report. A frank and robust exchange of views took place amongst the members on the findings and recommendations,” the CSA said in a statement.

“Issues pertaining, amongst others, to governance failings, financial controls, use of step-in rights, media accreditation and transactions entered into by CSA were debated, and a plan was presented and adopted to take steps to implement the recommendations and to act against relevant parties.”

CSA had objected to SASCOC’s decision to suspend it, saying it has not been given the opportunity to present its case. The CSA is also considering legal advice on the basis on which SASCOC intervened in its affairs.

On the other hand, five former employees of CSA, including a former chief operating officer, on Saturday accused the cricket board of being “unfair and unlawful” in a letter written to the SASCOC.