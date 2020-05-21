David Warner: Don’t want a ‘cluttered mindset’ by playing different formats together

Australia opener David Warner has said his participation in the Big Bash League this year depended on his workload during the Australian summer. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Warner said he did not want a “cluttered mindset” by playing different formats close to each other.

Warner reflected on the 2013-14 season; he played the Big Bash League without much gap between that tourney and a Test-series assignment, and it adversely impacted his performance.

“All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I’m doing in the summer,” Warner said. “When I last played a game, my mindset in the next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots.”

Warner hit centuries in the first and third Ashes Tests of that summer, before scoring a quickfire 50 (off 31 deliveries) for Sydney Thunder in a one-off appearance. In the final two Tests, he did not score more than 25 in any of his innings.

‘One rhythm’

“I know that’s how I play but I’ve reined it in a lot over the last few years and don’t want to be putting myself into a situation again where I’m playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later,” he said.

Warner said he would prefer having “one rhythm going into it.”

“It would be easy to sit here now and say ‘Yes, I’d like to play’ but I have to see what is happening at the end of the year. I’ll have to have a hard think about it depending on the schedule,” he said.

According to reports, Cricket Australia is considering creating a window in January for Australian players to compete in the Big Bash League.