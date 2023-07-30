MagazineBuy Print

Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 26/1 (6) vs South; Mavi strikes for Central vs North East

Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Follow the latest updates from South Zone vs East Zone, North Zone vs West Zone and Central Zone vs North East Zone matches happening in Pondicherry.

Updated : Jul 30, 2023 09:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Riyan Parag willl be in focus for East Zone against South Zone on Sunday.
Riyan Parag willl be in focus for East Zone against South Zone on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS
Riyan Parag willl be in focus for East Zone against South Zone on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of round 4 of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 happening in Pondicherry.

  • July 30, 2023 09:07
    East 5/0 in 1 over

    Abhimanyu Easwaran and Virat Singh open for East Zone as Vidwath Kaverappa takes the new ball. Easwaran finds a boundary in the first over and gets off the mark.

  • July 30, 2023 08:48
    Toss, Playing XI: Central Zone vs North East

    TOSS: Central Zone opts to bowl

    Central Zone XI: Aditya Sarvate, Karn Sharma, Rinku Singh, Saransh Jain, Shivam Chaudhary, Shivam Mavi, Upendra Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, YB Kothari, Yash Thakur, Yash Dubey

    North East XI: Abhishek, Ashish Thapa, Imliwati, Jehu Anderson, Kamsha Yangfo, Khrievitso, Langlonyamba M, Lee Yong Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar.

  • July 30, 2023 08:44
    TOSS, Playing XI: East Zone vs South Zone

    TOSS: East Zone opts to bat

    South Zone XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohan Kunnummal, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan Rohit Rayudu, Arun Karthick, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, V Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Vyshak

    East Zone XI: Abimanyu Easwaran, Avinav Choudhary, Akash Deep, Kumar Kushagra, Manisankar Murasingh, Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Subhransu Senapati, Virat Singh

  • July 30, 2023 08:19
    Riyan Parag: Man in focus

    Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag says he’s trying to be mature outside cricket

    In Friday’s Deodhar Trophy game between East Zone and North Zone, Riyan Parag gave a glimpse of why Rajasthan Royals took a punt on a 17-year-old in 2019.

  • July 30, 2023 08:18
    Kunnummal on the comeback trail

    Kunnummal puts blips of 2022-23 season, IPL snub behind with fresh start in Deodhar Trophy

    Featuring in his first tournament in six months, Rohan Kunnummal has led the batting charts for South Zone along side captain, Mayank Agarwal in the Deodhar Trophy.

  • July 30, 2023 08:06
    Deodhar Trophy 2023 standings

  • July 30, 2023 07:57
    Deodhar Trophy: North v West Zone Preview

    With the race for a spot in the Deodhar Trophy final intensifying, North Zone faces West Zone in a crucial fourth-round match at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Sunday.

    While West has its fortunes in its hands with two wins in three games, North has ceded its mandate to other teams, having won only one game in its campaign so far. It is currently fourth in the six-team table and has a slender chance of making the summit clash.

    Priyank Panchal’s men enter the clash after pulling off a thrilling heist against Central Zone, emerging victorious by just one wicket on Friday.

    The team suffered a middle-order collapse for the second time in succession after a 12-run loss to South Zone in round three, where half the side perished under 100 in a 206-run chase.

    However, against Central, Atit Sheth’s run-a-ball fifty, Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s quickfire knock (24 off 12), and Chintan Gaja’s valuable lower-order contribution helped West snatch four valuable points.

    Domestic heavyweights Ankeet Bawane, Sarfaraz Khan and Rahul Tripathi, the backbone of West’s batting, have been mercurial. While Sarfaraz has looked good in patches, Bawane and Tripathi have failed to spend time in the middle. READ MORE

    - Mayank

  • July 30, 2023 07:53
    Deodhar Trophy: Round 4 Matches

    Deodhar Trophy: Round 3 Matches and where to watch

    • South Zone vs East Zone - 9 AM IST
    • Central Zone vs North East Zone - 9 AM IST
    • North Zone vs West Zone - 1:30 PM IST (Streamed on BCCI website and app)

Deodhar Trophy

