Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 26/1 (6) vs South; Mavi strikes for Central vs North East

Deodhar Trophy: North v West Zone Preview

With the race for a spot in the Deodhar Trophy final intensifying, North Zone faces West Zone in a crucial fourth-round match at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Sunday.

While West has its fortunes in its hands with two wins in three games, North has ceded its mandate to other teams, having won only one game in its campaign so far. It is currently fourth in the six-team table and has a slender chance of making the summit clash.

Priyank Panchal’s men enter the clash after pulling off a thrilling heist against Central Zone, emerging victorious by just one wicket on Friday.

The team suffered a middle-order collapse for the second time in succession after a 12-run loss to South Zone in round three, where half the side perished under 100 in a 206-run chase.

However, against Central, Atit Sheth’s run-a-ball fifty, Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s quickfire knock (24 off 12), and Chintan Gaja’s valuable lower-order contribution helped West snatch four valuable points.

Domestic heavyweights Ankeet Bawane, Sarfaraz Khan and Rahul Tripathi, the backbone of West’s batting, have been mercurial. While Sarfaraz has looked good in patches, Bawane and Tripathi have failed to spend time in the middle. ​READ MORE​

- Mayank

​