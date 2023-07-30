Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 26/1 (6) vs South; Mavi strikes for Central vs North East

- July 30, 2023 09:07East 5/0 in 1 over
Abhimanyu Easwaran and Virat Singh open for East Zone as Vidwath Kaverappa takes the new ball. Easwaran finds a boundary in the first over and gets off the mark.
- July 30, 2023 08:48Toss, Playing XI: Central Zone vs North East
TOSS: Central Zone opts to bowl
Central Zone XI: Aditya Sarvate, Karn Sharma, Rinku Singh, Saransh Jain, Shivam Chaudhary, Shivam Mavi, Upendra Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, YB Kothari, Yash Thakur, Yash Dubey
North East XI: Abhishek, Ashish Thapa, Imliwati, Jehu Anderson, Kamsha Yangfo, Khrievitso, Langlonyamba M, Lee Yong Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar.
- July 30, 2023 08:44TOSS, Playing XI: East Zone vs South Zone
TOSS: East Zone opts to bat
South Zone XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohan Kunnummal, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan Rohit Rayudu, Arun Karthick, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, V Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Vyshak
East Zone XI: Abimanyu Easwaran, Avinav Choudhary, Akash Deep, Kumar Kushagra, Manisankar Murasingh, Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Subhransu Senapati, Virat Singh
- July 30, 2023 08:18Kunnummal on the comeback trail
- July 30, 2023 08:06Deodhar Trophy 2023 standings
- July 30, 2023 07:57Deodhar Trophy: North v West Zone Preview
With the race for a spot in the Deodhar Trophy final intensifying, North Zone faces West Zone in a crucial fourth-round match at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Sunday.
While West has its fortunes in its hands with two wins in three games, North has ceded its mandate to other teams, having won only one game in its campaign so far. It is currently fourth in the six-team table and has a slender chance of making the summit clash.
Priyank Panchal’s men enter the clash after pulling off a thrilling heist against Central Zone, emerging victorious by just one wicket on Friday.
The team suffered a middle-order collapse for the second time in succession after a 12-run loss to South Zone in round three, where half the side perished under 100 in a 206-run chase.
However, against Central, Atit Sheth’s run-a-ball fifty, Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s quickfire knock (24 off 12), and Chintan Gaja’s valuable lower-order contribution helped West snatch four valuable points.
Domestic heavyweights Ankeet Bawane, Sarfaraz Khan and Rahul Tripathi, the backbone of West’s batting, have been mercurial. While Sarfaraz has looked good in patches, Bawane and Tripathi have failed to spend time in the middle. READ MORE
- July 30, 2023 07:53Deodhar Trophy: Round 4 Matches
Deodhar Trophy: Round 3 Matches and where to watch
- South Zone vs East Zone - 9 AM IST
- Central Zone vs North East Zone - 9 AM IST
- North Zone vs West Zone - 1:30 PM IST (Streamed on BCCI website and app)
