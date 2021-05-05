Rajasthan cricketer Vivek Yadav passes away at 36

Former Rajasthan spinner Vivek Yadav passed away on Wednesday at the age of 36.

For the last couple of years, Yadav was battling with liver cancer, and it is believed that a few days ago, he contracted COVID-19 and breathed his last in Jaipur on Wednesday.

"He was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago, but was recovering. A few days ago, he had to go to the hospital for regular chemotherapy and that's when he tested positive for the virus. His health deteriorated soon," his friend and former Rajasthan cricketer Rohit Jhalani told Sportstar.

Sources in the Rajasthan Cricket Association also confirmed the development.

Having made his first-class debut in 2008 for Rajasthan, Yadav was part of Rajasthan’s Ranji Trophy-winning side in 2010-2011 season and in that final against Baroda, he had scalped four wickets.

READ| IPL 2021: BCCI to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives

In 2012, he was roped in by Delhi Daredevils for the Indian Premier League but had to warm the bench.

He featured in 18 first-class and eight List A matches, along with four T20 fixtures.

READ| PCB medical chief: I didn't resign myself, CEO Wasim Khan told me to

Born in Rohtak, Yadav played domestic cricket for Rajasthan and was a regular member of the team in the 2010-11 season, under the captaincy of Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

After hanging up his boots, he started his academy and produced young talents like Akash Singh - who went on to play for the India U-19 team and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

His friends and former team-mates remember Yadav as one of the 'nicest cricketers', who was always ready to take on challenges.