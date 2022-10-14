After a shock loss to Tripura, Uttar Pradesh (8 points) redeemed itself by crushing a previously-undefeated Delhi (8) by eight wickets in the third round league in Group B of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Jaipur on Friday.

Similarly, Hyderabad (8) matched Goa’s tally inflicting a 37-run defeat, Punjab (8) crushed Tripura (4) by nine wickets to move to the top of the eight-team group, and Manipur (4) opened its account by beating a winless Pondicherry by three runs.

Electing to bat, Delhi was shot out for 99 in 19.5 overs with Shivam Mavi (4 for 14) causing some serious damage. Only skipper Nitish Rana (45, 39b, 3x4, 2x6) provided some resistance. UP won in 17 overs with opener and captain Karan Sharma (52 n.o., 50b, 4x4, 2x6) and Akshdeep Nath (31 n.o., 25b, 4x4) raising an unbroken 72-run third-wicket stand.

Tilak Varma (62, 46b, 6x4, 2x6) and Tanmay Agarwal (55, 41b.6x4, 1x6) helped Hyderabad post 177 for 6 with Arjun Tendulkar (4 for 10) making an impression. In reply, Goa folded at 140 after Ravi Teja (4 for 20) struck decisively.

Half-century for Saha

Punjab restricted Tripura to 118 for 7 and reached the target in 15 overs. Wriddhiman Saha (62, 55b, 6x4, 1x6) top-scored for Tripura before Deepak Khatri (25 not out, 14b, 1x4, 2x6) provided the flourish.

After a 64-run opening stand, Abhishek Sharma (34, 29b, 2x4, 2x6) fell but Prabhsimaran Singh (57 n.o., 43b, 4x4, 3x6) and Pukhraj Mann (21 n.o., 18b, 2x6) took Punjab home.

Manipur scored 125 for 7 and kept Pondicherry to 122 for 5 after winning the toss. Kangbam Singh (58, 39b, 5x4, 3x6) was Manipur’s mainstay.

Pondicherry failed to keep up with the required run-rate. Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (45, 49b, 3x4, 1x6) and fellow opener Ramanchandran Raghupathy (22, 24b, 2x4) put on 47 runs in 8.2 overs. Later, Parameeswaran Sivaraman (34 n.o., 28b, 2x4, 1x6) flattered to deceive.