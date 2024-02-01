MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Inconsistent Delhi hosts in-form Baroda, weather could play spoilsport

If Baroda beats Delhi, it will not only consolidate its place at the top in Group D but also significantly improve its chances of qualifying to the knockout phase.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 22:20 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE PHOTO: Delhi bowler Hrithik Shokeen (centre).
FILE PHOTO: Delhi bowler Hrithik Shokeen (centre). | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Delhi bowler Hrithik Shokeen (centre). | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

In the middle of an ordinary campaign in Ranji Trophy, former champion Delhi is looking to redeem itself.

Between losses to Pondicherry and Madhya Pradesh, a semi-cooked Delhi opened its account with a solitary point in a bad light-affected clash against Jammu and Kashmir. The fairytale escape-to-victory against Uttarakhand at Mohali has made the host feel a lot better ahead of its clash against table-topper Baroda, beginning at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

After four outings, with three to go, Baroda has 20 points to sixth-placed Delhi’s seven in Group D. Going by its playing strength and form, Delhi at best could be party spoiler and not a serious contender to go past the league stage.

Baroda, on the other hand, is aware that this is the best time to beat Delhi. If it succeeds in doing so, it will not only consolidate its place at the top but also significantly improve its chances of qualifying to the knockout phase.

Weather could prove a dampener this week. Snowfall in the higher reaches of the region, resulting in intermittent drizzle in the Capital, has brought down the temperatures to an unprecedented low for February. No wonder, the weather forecast suggests loss of playing time due to drizzle or poor visibility.

In these conditions, electing to bat after winning the toss appears an obvious decision. In the campaign-opener against Pondicherry, Delhi struggled after being asked to bat and since then, its batters have remained inconsistent.

READ | “Peaking” Tamil Nadu aims to continue consistency against Goa

So far, Baroda’s pacers, barring Atit Sheth (16 wickets), have looked ordinary. Instead, off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya (20) and left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (19) have had more success.

In contrast, Delhi’s pacer Himanshu Chauhan has taken 20 wickets in his debut season, followed by off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen (15) to emerge as the team’s two best performing bowlers.

Over all, Baroda’s in-form batting could prove decisive against Delhi’s thin bowling resources.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Delhi /

Baroda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Inconsistent Delhi hosts in-form Baroda, weather could play spoilsport
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Score, Riyadh Season Cup 2024: Will Ronaldo play? Predicted XI, match updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Messi vs Ronaldo match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa maintains unbeaten run after 2-0 win against Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Bundesliga: Injury-hit Bayern Munich advances Zaragoza signing
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Inconsistent Delhi hosts in-form Baroda, weather could play spoilsport
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka gears up for Railways challenge in absence of captain Mayank Agarwal
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Prithvi Shaw added to Mumbai squad for Bengal match
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Mayank Agarwal set to be discharged from hospital after health scare
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 4, 2023/24: Vidarbha, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Baroda top respective groups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Inconsistent Delhi hosts in-form Baroda, weather could play spoilsport
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Score, Riyadh Season Cup 2024: Will Ronaldo play? Predicted XI, match updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Messi vs Ronaldo match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa maintains unbeaten run after 2-0 win against Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Bundesliga: Injury-hit Bayern Munich advances Zaragoza signing
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment