Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra Cricket Association to conduct enquiry into Vihari’s complaints regarding captaincy

“We have acknowledged Hanuma Vihari’s statements, where in he raised allegations against the ACA, particularly concerning his captaincy stint,” said the state association in a statement.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 20:46 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Andhra’s Hanuma Vihari in action against Madhya Pradesh during the 4th day of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Monday.
Andhra’s Hanuma Vihari in action against Madhya Pradesh during the 4th day of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Andhra's Hanuma Vihari in action against Madhya Pradesh during the 4th day of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Andhra Cricket Association in a statement on Monday said that it would conduct a thorough enquiry into all the complaints (pertaining to the Hanuma Vihari episode) and the due course of action would be communicated in the near future.

“We have acknowledged Hanuma Vihari’s statements, where in he raised allegations against the ACA, particularly concerning his captaincy stint. The ACA upholds equal treatment for all the players, without favouring individuals based on the seniority or perceived importance,” the statement said.

“Addressing the reported issue, it has come to our attention that Vihari personally and verbally abused a specific player during the Bengal Ranji Trophy game in front of everyone. The affected player filed an official complaint with the ACA,” it is informed.

“In January 2024, following the first Ranji Trophy game, an e-mail from the chairman of the selection committee proposed a new captain due to Vihari’s status as an India prospect affecting his season-long availability. Vihari, in response, expressed appreciation for the decision, leading to Ricky Bhui being announced as the new captain by the panel,” ACA said.

“Complaints were received from the teammates, support staff and the ACA administrators about Vihari’s use of foul language and abusive behaviour,” the statement said.

“Previously, during the Mushtaq Ali tournament, the Andhra team manager lodged complaints about internal groupism,” it is said.

“Since joining Andhra from Hyderabad, Vihari has frequently sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move to other States after receiving offers. On occasions, he swiftly reversed his decision, apologising for expressing frustration and expressing a desire to continue playing for Andhra. Considering his experience which will ultimately benefit the Andhra team, we have accepted his request to continue,” the ACA said in the statement.

Related Topics

Hanuma Vihari /

Andhra /

Andhra Cricket Association /

Madhya Pradesh /

Ranji Trophy

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

