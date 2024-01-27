Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Hyderabad completes Arunachal drubbing on Day 2

Hyderabad recorded its fourth straight win when it trounced Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 187 runs on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group match at NexGen Cricket Academy Ground here on Saturday.

After the home team took a massive 443-run lead in reply to Arunachal Pradesh’s 172 in the first innings, the visitors put up an improved display but it was not good enough to change the script of the match as Hyderabad posted its fourth win inside two days this season.

But for a partnership of 146 off 159 balls between Techi Doria (58, 96b, 5x4, 1x6) and Divyanshu Yadav (91, 21b, 4x4) for the second wicket, there was nothing much to rave about. For Hyderabad, spinners – left-armer Tanay Thyagarajan and offie N. Saaketh - picked three wickets each.

Earlier, Hyderabad declared its innings at 615 for four after a couple of quick dismissals. Overnight triple centurion and opener Tanmay Agarwal was dismissed in the ninth over of the day after adding 43 runs to his tally (366, 181b, 34x4, 26x6).

Suhas Pampana picked two wickets to force a declaration which was anyhow on the cards once Tanmay was dismissed.