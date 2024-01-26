MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Came to know about fastest triple century record after returning to dressing room, says Tanmay Agarwal

A big fan of former India star Gautam Gambhir, Tanmay felt the knock more than the record could be a huge turning point in his career and that his first priority is to contribute to the team’s success.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 21:48 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal.
FILE PHOTO: Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal. | Photo Credit: V. V. Subrahmanyam
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal. | Photo Credit: V. V. Subrahmanyam

“It is a great feeling and yes, it would have been a totally different feeling if this had come in the Elite Group of the Ranji Trophy,” said Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad opener who scored the fastest ever triple century in first-class cricket when he notched up an unbeaten 323 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Plate Group league match at NexGen Cricket Academy Ground here on Friday.

“I never targeted it and in fact was not aware. Honestly, I knew when I achieved the feat of scoring the fastest double century but not triple century which I came to know only when I came back to the dressing room,” 28-year-old Tanmay informed Sportstar.

“Yes, my target will be to achieve a similar feat in the Elite Group here when the conditions, the bowling attacks will be totally different,” he said.

“What I liked the most was the way I hit those sixes. It was just normal and there was nothing specific about my approach to the batting today. The pitch had carry and the ball was coming on to the bat,” said Tanmay, who also revealed there were no celebrations at all as normally avoided after scoring a century before also.

A big fan of former India star Gautam Gambhir, Tanmay felt the knock more than the record could be a huge turning point in his career and that his first priority is to contribute to the team’s success.

